OSCE helps Albania dispose of toxic chemicals

A European security organization says it has helped Albania's army dispose of 140 metric tons of hazardous military chemicals.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe office in Albania says Tuesday that 140 tons of two napalm components—aluminum oxide and xylenol—were packed and ready to be taken by ship to France for destruction.

OSCE Ambassador Bernd Borchardt urged other Western Balkan countries to follow Albania's model of demilitarization and "make best use of (its) existing infrastructure and experienced workforce."

The OSCE, with assistance from Austria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Norway and Turkey, has helped Albania dispose of some 300 metric tons of toxic chemicals and excess ammunition.

Albania, a former communist country, became a NATO member in 2009.

