September 12, 2016

Image: Hubble peers into the Large Magellanic Cloud

by NASA

Image: Hubble peers into the Large Magellanic Cloud
Credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA

This shot from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows a maelstrom of glowing gas and dark dust within one of the Milky Way's satellite galaxies, the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC).

This stormy scene shows a known as N159, an HII region over 150 light-years across. N159 contains many hot young stars. These stars are emitting intense ultraviolet light, which causes nearby hydrogen gas to glow, and torrential stellar winds, which are carving out ridges, arcs, and filaments from the surrounding material.

At the heart of this cosmic cloud lies the Papillon Nebula, a butterfly-shaped region of nebulosity. This small, dense object is classified as a High-Excitation Blob, and is thought to be tightly linked to the early stages of massive star formation.

N159 is located over 160,000 light-years away. It resides just south of the Tarantula Nebula (heic1402), another massive star-forming complex within the LMC.  This image comes from Hubble's Advanced Camera for Surveys.  The region was previously imaged by Hubble's Wide Field Planetary Camera 2, which also resolved the Papillon Nebula for the first time

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Hubble peers into the Large Magellanic Cloud (2016, September 12) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-image-hubble-peers-large-magellanic.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Hubble views a cosmic oyster and pearl in NGC 1501
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

21 hours ago

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)