September 1, 2016

Human bones found near former Nazi research site in Berlin

Archaeologists in Berlin have unearthed a large number of human bones from a site close to where Nazi scientists carried out research on body parts of death camp victims sent to them by sadistic SS doctor Josef Mengele.

Experts have been examining the site in Berlin's upscale Dahlem neighborhood since a small number of bones were found there in 2014 during works on a property belonging to Berlin's Free University.

The school announced Thursday they have found "numerous fractured skulls, teeth, vertebrae" and other bones.

The Nazi-era Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Human Heredity and Eugenics was also known to have a collection of bones from German colonies, among others, and experts are now trying to determine the provenance of those recently found. Those found in 2014 were never identified.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Human bones found near former Nazi research site in Berlin (2016, September 1) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-09-human-bones-nazi-site-berlin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Mammoth bones unearthed on Oregon State football field
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)