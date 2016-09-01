Human bones found near former Nazi research site in Berlin

Archaeologists in Berlin have unearthed a large number of human bones from a site close to where Nazi scientists carried out research on body parts of death camp victims sent to them by sadistic SS doctor Josef Mengele.

Experts have been examining the site in Berlin's upscale Dahlem neighborhood since a small number of bones were found there in 2014 during works on a property belonging to Berlin's Free University.

The school announced Thursday they have found "numerous fractured skulls, teeth, vertebrae" and other bones.

The Nazi-era Kaiser Wilhelm Institute for Human Heredity and Eugenics was also known to have a collection of bones from German colonies, among others, and experts are now trying to determine the provenance of those recently found. Those found in 2014 were never identified.

