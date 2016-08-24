August 24, 2016

Video: Empowering Maine's mightiest pollinators

by University of Maine

For the last 30 years, Drummond, professor of insect ecology at the University of Maine, has studied the biology, ecology, disease susceptibility and pesticide exposure of Maine's 275 native species of bees, as well as the millions of commercial honey bees annually trucked into the state to aid in crop pollination.

He has dedicated his prominent career to the tiny buzzing bees' health, conservation and efficiency as pollinators—because without them, Maine's beautiful landscapes wouldn't be the same.

Credit: University of Maine

Provided by University of Maine

Citation: Video: Empowering Maine's mightiest pollinators (2016, August 24) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-video-empowering-maine-mightiest-pollinators.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Media neglect puts native insects at risk
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)