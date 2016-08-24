Video: Empowering Maine's mightiest pollinators

For the last 30 years, Drummond, professor of insect ecology at the University of Maine, has studied the biology, ecology, disease susceptibility and pesticide exposure of Maine's 275 native species of bees, as well as the millions of commercial honey bees annually trucked into the state to aid in crop pollination.

He has dedicated his prominent career to the tiny buzzing bees' health, conservation and efficiency as pollinators—because without them, Maine's beautiful landscapes wouldn't be the same.

Credit: University of Maine