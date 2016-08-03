August 3, 2016

Image: Field testing NASA's new carbon-dioxide measuring instrument

by NASA

Image: Field testing NASA's new carbon-dioxide measuring instrument
Credit: NASA

After years of work, a team of NASA scientists and engineers is poised to realize a lifetime goal: building an instrument powerful and accurate enough to gather around-the-clock global atmospheric carbon-dioxide (CO2) measurements from space. 

The , called the CO2 Sounder Lidar, is a strong contender for a potential next-generation carbon-monitoring mission, the Active Sensing of CO2 Emissions over Nights, Days and Seasons, or ASCENDS. Engineers and scientists at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, believe they can make the case for the technology—especially now that they've analyzed data gathered during the instrument's most recent aircraft campaign over California and Nevada earlier this year.

Developers of the CO2 Sounder Lidar snapped this photo during the field campaign.

Provided by NASA

Citation: Image: Field testing NASA's new carbon-dioxide measuring instrument (2016, August 3) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-08-image-field-nasa-carbon-dioxide-instrument.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA's new CO2 sounder nearly ready for prime time
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)