July 25, 2016

Plastic bag producer accused of failing to report toxins

An Idaho environmental group is accusing a nationwide plastic bag producer of violating federal laws on toxic waste reporting.

The Idaho Conservation League announced Monday that it has notified Novolex—which has a plant in south-central Idaho—that it must begin filing information to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's toxic release inventory database.

A representative for the plastic bag company did not immediately return request for comment.

Austin Hopkins, conservation assistant for the environmental group, says Novolex has 60 days to respond or face a .

Hopkins said in a prepared statement that his group discovered the reporting gap while reviewing permits for Novolex's factory in Jerome. Upon further review, Hopkins argues that Novolex has failed to file appropriate reports in multiple factories across the country.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Plastic bag producer accused of failing to report toxins (2016, July 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-07-plastic-bag-accused-toxins.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Feds cancel permit for Idaho wolf-killing derby
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)