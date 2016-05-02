May 2, 2016

SOFIA now accepting observing proposals

by NASA

SOFIA now accepting observing proposals
The NASA logo on Bldg. 703 at Armstrong Flight Research Center in Palmdale, Calif., is reflected in the telescope's 2.5-meter primary mirror. Credit: NASA/Tom Tschida

The Science Center for the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, SOFIA, is now accepting proposals for observing flights from February 2017 to January 2018.

The observatory's position, above more than 99% of the water vapor in Earth's atmosphere, and its suite of seven highly-specialized instruments, make it ideally suited for use in studying a variety of astronomical objects and phenomena including:

  • The life cycle of stars
  • Formation of new solar systems
  • Black holes at the center of galaxies
  • Planets, comets, and asteroids in our solar system
  • Complex molecules in space identification
  • Nebulae and interstellar dust

As a partnership between NASA and the German Aerospace Center, DLR, there are approximately 476 hours of observing time available through the SOFIA Science Center and approximately 84 hours available through the DLR. U.S. and German review panels made of experts from the scientific community will evaluate the scientific merits of submitted proposals.

SOFIA now accepting observing proposals
SOFIA lifts off from Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Calif., at sunset. Credit: NASA/Carla Thomas

Details and proposal guidelines are available: go.nasa.gov/1rGiHeA

SOFIA is a Boeing 747SP jetliner modified to carry a 100-inch diameter telescope. It is a joint project of NASA and the German Aerospace Center. NASA's Ames Research Center in Moffett Field, California, manages the SOFIA program, science and mission operations in cooperation with the Universities Space Research Association headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, and the German SOFIA Institute (DSI) at the University of Stuttgart. The aircraft is based at NASA's Armstrong Flight Research Center's hangar 703, in Palmdale, California.

More information: Details and proposal guidelines are available: go.nasa.gov/1rGiHeA

Provided by NASA

Citation: SOFIA now accepting observing proposals (2016, May 2) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-sofia.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

SOFIA set to begin cycle two astronomy observations
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)