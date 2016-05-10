Seattle seventh grader wins national math bee

A Seattle seventh grader has won the national math bee.

Edward Wan of Lakeside Middle School won the 2016 Raytheon MATHCOUNTS National Competition Monday, beating 224 other middle school students nationwide. More than 100,000 students participated in local and state competitions leading up to the event in Washington, D.C.

Competition officials said in a news release the 13-year-old won the final round by answering the question, "What is the remainder when 999,999,999 is divided by 32?"

Wan gave the correct answer of 31 In just under seven seconds.

As national champion, Wan receives a $20,000 college scholarship and a trip to U.S. Space Camp.

Sixth grader Luke Robitaille, of Euless, Texas, was the runner-up.

In team competition, the Texas state team netted first place; California took second and Washington state captured third place.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.