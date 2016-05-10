May 10, 2016

Seattle seventh grader wins national math bee

A Seattle seventh grader has won the national math bee.

Edward Wan of Lakeside Middle School won the 2016 Raytheon MATHCOUNTS National Competition Monday, beating 224 other middle school students nationwide. More than 100,000 students participated in local and state competitions leading up to the event in Washington, D.C.

Competition officials said in a news release the 13-year-old won the final round by answering the question, "What is the remainder when 999,999,999 is divided by 32?"

Wan gave the correct answer of 31 In just under seven seconds.

As national champion, Wan receives a $20,000 and a trip to U.S. Space Camp.

Sixth grader Luke Robitaille, of Euless, Texas, was the runner-up.

In team competition, the Texas state team netted first place; California took second and Washington state captured third place.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Seattle seventh grader wins national math bee (2016, May 10) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-seattle-seventh-grader-national-math.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Colorado school wins 17th Science Bowl
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is a distinct feature of an ambiguous result?

21 hours ago

Difficult to understand the solution provided in the video (travelling salesman problem)

Sep 6, 2024

Questions regarding Kurepa's Conjecture

Sep 6, 2024

Can Higher Degree Nested Radicals Be Simplified?

Sep 4, 2024

Raising to the power of 0 or 1

Sep 4, 2024

Calculate new height of truncated cone

Sep 3, 2024

More from General Math

Load comments (0)