Dolphin trapped for 3 weeks herded out of Mississippi bayou

Employees of three Mississippi marine agencies have herded a dolphin trapped for three weeks in Simmons Bayou back into the Mississippi Sound.

Moby Solangi (soh-LAHN'-jee) of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport tells The Sun Herald (bit.ly/1OhcxLD) officials decided Monday the dolphin was deteriorating and needed to leave the bayou.

Solangi said the bayou's fresh water had injured the dolphin's skin, putting the mammal at risk of a serious infection.

He said about 20 people from the institute, the state Department of Marine Resources and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration cast a net in the bayou, forcing the dolphin into the canal Tuesday. He said they then herded the dolphin through Davis Bayou into the Sound.

