May 11, 2016

Dolphin trapped for 3 weeks herded out of Mississippi bayou

Employees of three Mississippi marine agencies have herded a dolphin trapped for three weeks in Simmons Bayou back into the Mississippi Sound.

Moby Solangi (soh-LAHN'-jee) of the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport tells The Sun Herald (bit.ly/1OhcxLD) officials decided Monday the dolphin was deteriorating and needed to leave the bayou.

Solangi said the bayou's had injured the dolphin's skin, putting the mammal at risk of a serious infection.

He said about 20 people from the institute, the state Department of Marine Resources and the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration cast a net in the bayou, forcing the dolphin into the canal Tuesday. He said they then herded the dolphin through Davis Bayou into the Sound.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Dolphin trapped for 3 weeks herded out of Mississippi bayou (2016, May 11) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-05-dolphin-weeks-herded-mississippi-bayou.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Violent dolphin deaths a mystery for scientists
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)