Last surviving space shuttle external tank on way to L.A.

In this Sunday, April 10, 2016 photo, external Tank, ET- 94, NASA's only remaining space shuttle external tank, is transported by trailer to a dock at the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The tank is embarking on a journey, via the Gulf of Mexico and the Panama Canal, to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, as part of the Space Shuttle Endeavour display. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
NASA's only remaining space shuttle external fuel tank is headed to California, where it will land as part of a permanent display with the retired space shuttle Endeavor.
The tank, ET-94, was built for the space shuttle program but never used in flight. The 15-story, 32 ½ ton external tank left the NASA assembly facility in New Orleans on a barge Sunday and was to arrive at the dock in Marina Del Rey on May 18 before beginning a 12-mile ride through the streets of Los Angeles to its new home, the California Space Center.
NASA agreed last year to donate ET-94 to the downtown Los Angeles museum.
In this Tuesday, April 12, 2016 photo, external Tank, ET- 94, NASA's only remaining space shuttle external tank, is transported by tug and barge down the Intracoastal Waterway from the NASA Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. The tank is embarking on a journey, via the Gulf of Mexico and the Panama Canal, to the California Science Center in Los Angeles, as part of the Space Shuttle Endeavour display. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
