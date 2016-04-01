High dynamic range imaging via robust multi-exposure image fusion

An image produced using the new method has more vivid color appearances and fewer artifacts in both static and dynamic situations. Credit: PolyU

Multi-exposure image fusion (MEF) can produce an image with high dynamic range (HDR) effect by fusing multiple images with different exposures. The conventional MEF methods require significant pre/post-processing steps to improve the visual quality by reducing spatial artifacts. These methods may produce unwanted artifacts because of the limited processing power of mobile devices and complexities of

real scenes.

The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU)'s new MEF method decomposes an image patch into three conceptually independent components: signal strength, signal structure and mean intensity. By fusing these components separately, this approach can produce fused images with more vivid color appearances and fewer artifacts in both static and dynamic situations.

Special Features and Advantages

Accuracy: Reconstruct HDR images with detailed structures

Robustness: Produce visually appealing results with very few artifacts

Flexibility: Can be applied to both static and dynamic scenes

Applications

HDR imaging in consumer grade digital cameras

HDR imaging in smart-phones

Image and video enhancement

