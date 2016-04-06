April 6, 2016

Alaska volcano settles down after late March eruption

A remote Alaska volcano has settled down more than a week after it sent an ash cloud 37,000 feet into the sky.

Officials at the Alaska Volcano Observatory in Anchorage say in a Wednesday release that eruptive activity at Pavlof Volcano has ended, and they downgraded its alert level to advisory status.

The volcano 625 miles southwest of Anchorage on the Alaska Peninsula erupted with little warning on March 27. It sent an about 7 miles into the air, which later drifted across interior Alaska and into Canada. Alaska Airlines canceled nearly 70 flights because of the ash, which can damage plane engines.

Authorities say Pavlof is one of Alaska' most , and it could again start erupting with little warning.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Alaska volcano settles down after late March eruption (2016, April 6) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-04-alaska-volcano-late-eruption.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Alaska air traffic resumes as volcano eruptions wane (Update)
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)