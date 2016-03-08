March 8, 2016

Winter warmer-land: US breaks record for hottest winter

by Seth Borenstein

Winter warmer-land: US breaks record for hottest winter
In this Dec. 24, 2015 file photo, a man wearing shorts, sneakers and no socks rides a rental bike through a downtown Manhattan street on Christmas Eve. Federal meteorologists say the winter that has just ended was the hottest in U.S. records, thanks to the combination of El Nino and man-made global warming. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Federal meteorologists say the winter that has just ended was the hottest in U.S. records, thanks to the combination of El Nino and man-made global warming.

The for the Lower 48 from December through February—known as meteorological winter—was 36.8 , 4.6 degrees above normal. It breaks the record set in 1999-2000.

Last month was the seventh warmest February. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration climate scientist Jake Crouch said a super-hot December pushed the winter to record territory. The fall of 2015 also was a U.S. record.

All six New England states had their warmest winters. Every state in the Lower 48 had winters at least 1.7 degrees warmer than normal. Alaska was 10.6 degrees warmer than normal.

Records go back to 1895.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Winter warmer-land: US breaks record for hottest winter (2016, March 8) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-winter-warmer-land-hottest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Winter sets global heat record despite US East's big chill
15 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)