March 21, 2016

This week's space station delivery rich in science and tech

by Marcia Dunn

A space station supply ship is set to blast off Tuesday night with a commercial-quality 3-D printer for astronaut as well as public use—for a price—and the makings for a large-scale fire.

The blaze is for scientific purposes only and won't ignite until the unmanned craft is clear of the International Space Station at mission's end. Officials say it will be the second-biggest space fire ever, surpassed only by the Russian Mir blaze that nearly snuffed out an entire crew in the mid-1990s.

Orbital ATK's capsule, named Cygnus after the swan constellation, holds nearly 8,000 pounds of station supplies for NASA. One-fourth of that is scientific research.

An Atlas rocket will provide the ride. Excellent weather is forecast for the 11:05 p.m. launch.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: This week's space station delivery rich in science and tech (2016, March 21) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-week-space-station-delivery-rich.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA to test fire in space by burning unmanned orbiting craft
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (0)