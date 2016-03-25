March 25, 2016

Task allocation—computing the logistics of snow-plowing

by The University of Electro-Communications

Task allocation—computing the logistics of snow-plowing
Directed graph model of traffic lanes. Researchers in Tokyo have developed a computational method for directing and allocating tasks to snow-plows so that they clear transport networks in the most efficient and cost-effective way possible.

In winter, snowfall can rapidly disrupt daily life and impact on Japan's economy. Snowplowing is a considerable annual expense, and methods for co-ordinating plowing activity are needed to ensure an efficient, cost-effective service. Clever computer models are needed to manage such complex activities, which involve many agents and interactions.

Now, Satoshi Takahashi at the University of Electro-Communications, and Tokuro Matsuo at the Advanced Institute for Industrial Technology in Tokyo have devised a computational method that combines task allocation and scheduling of individual snow-plows to maximize efficiency.

The researchers aimed to identify the best routes for multiple snow-plows to take without replicating route paths, meaning their computer model had to allocate and schedule tasks simultaneously. They considered various routes in the city of Yonezawa as a series of graphical plots; this gave each snow-plow 'agent' a set of potential arcs, or routes, to follow.

Takahashi and Matsuo then devised an algorithm for task allocation, followed by an agent simulation to determine the best-fit arcs for each plow at any given time. Their method calculates directed paths that minimize inefficient movement for each snow-plow, with the option of setting a maximum time limit for a task. Throughout the process, the progress of other snowploughs is monitored so that individual routes can be changed instantaneously.

The researchers found that a higher number of snow-plows does not equal faster, more efficient clearance. There are an optimum number of operating snow-plows needed depending on each snowfall scenario. The model could help direct the country's snow-plow network in future.

More information: Takahashi, S. & Matsuo, T. An agent-based heuristics for large synchronized task allocation. International Engineering Express 1 (1) (2015). www.iaiai.org/journals/index.p … p/IEE/article/view/7

Provided by The University of Electro-Communications

Citation: Task allocation—computing the logistics of snow-plowing (2016, March 25) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-task-allocationcomputing-logistics-snow-plowing.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Engineers Shovel Their Way through Snow-Plowing Problem
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Unsolvable python code bug? (finding the difference between two input strings)

19 hours ago

User-Defined Functions in Sql Server SSMS

Sep 10, 2024

Can Fortran 77 Code Be Used to Debug Python Code for Solving ODEs Using Radau5?

Sep 10, 2024

Help solving a geometrical matching issue with Graph Neural Networks

Sep 6, 2024

Zipping identical iterables

Sep 1, 2024

[CSS] Why do my containers shrink at screen widths <347px?

Sep 1, 2024

More from Programming and Computer Science

Load comments (0)