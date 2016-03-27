"Do not drink" water advisory lifted in Louisiana town

Louisiana health officials say tests confirmed that the water in the town of Donaldsonville is safe to drink.

The Department of Health and Hospitals said in a news release Saturday they lifted a notice advising people not to drink the water.

Residents in the small town southeast of Baton Rouge were advised Tuesday not to drink the water after an inspection showed the possibility it contained chlorine dioxide levels four to five times national guidelines.

Louisiana health officer Jimmy Guidry said Thursday that test by the water company was not properly followed up with more tests. He said the advisory was issued out of an "abundance of caution."

The agency said Saturday they took five samples at different sites and all showed the water was safe to drink.

