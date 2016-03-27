March 27, 2016

"Do not drink" water advisory lifted in Louisiana town

Louisiana health officials say tests confirmed that the water in the town of Donaldsonville is safe to drink.

The Department of Health and Hospitals said in a news release Saturday they lifted a notice advising people not to drink the water.

Residents in the small town southeast of Baton Rouge were advised Tuesday not to drink the water after an inspection showed the possibility it contained chlorine dioxide levels four to five times national guidelines.

Louisiana health officer Jimmy Guidry said Thursday that by the water company was not properly followed up with more tests. He said the advisory was issued out of an "abundance of caution."

The agency said Saturday they took five samples at different sites and all showed the was safe to drink.

© 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: "Do not drink" water advisory lifted in Louisiana town (2016, March 27) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-03-advisory-louisiana-town.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Water in Canada's Winnipeg safe again after E. Coli scare
19 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (1)