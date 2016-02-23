February 23, 2016

SpaceX warns of failure in Wednesday's rocket landing

Falcon 9
The Falcon 9 rocket

California-based SpaceX is already warning that failure is likely in Wednesday's attempt at landing its Falcon 9 rocket, following the launch of a European satellite into a distant orbit.

A 90-minute window for liftoff of the opens on February 24 at 6:46 pm (2346 GMT) from Cape Canaveral, Florida, SpaceX said on its website. In case of bad weather, another opportunity arises Thursday around the same time.

The goal of the mission is to propel a Boeing-built SES-9 satellite—delivering television and to the Asia-Pacific region—to a geostationary transfer orbit (GTO) far above the equator.

Then, SpaceX will try again to land the tall part of its rocket, known as the first stage, on a floating platform in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Following stage separation, the first stage of the Falcon 9 will attempt an experimental landing on the 'Of Course I Still Love You' droneship," SpaceX said.

"Given this mission's unique GTO profile, a successful landing is not expected."

SpaceX successfully landed its Falcon 9 on solid ground last year, but numerous attempts at on barges in the Atlantic and Pacific have failed.

Headed by Internet entrepreneur Elon Musk, who also runs Tesla Motors, the company is working to hone the techniques of recycling rockets, instead of jettisoning their costly components after each launch.

The aim is to make launches more affordable and environmentally friendly.

The launch is commissioned by SES, a Luxembourg-based company that specializes in worldwide satellite communications.

© 2016 AFP

Citation: SpaceX warns of failure in Wednesday's rocket landing (2016, February 23) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-spacex-failure-wednesday-rocket.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

SpaceX will attempt ocean landing of rocket Jan 17
706 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Exploring the Sun: Amateur Solar Imaging Techniques

Sep 10, 2024

Solar Activity and Space Weather Update thread

Sep 8, 2024

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

Sep 7, 2024

Looking for information about spectroscopy isotopes and stellar formation

Sep 5, 2024

The James Webb Space Telescope

Sep 5, 2024

Rotation curve of a gas disk in an elliptical galaxy

Sep 2, 2024

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

Load comments (6)