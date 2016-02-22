February 22, 2016

Individual macromolecule motion in a crowded living cell

by Bentham Science Publishers

The research article embraces the status of the experimental situation and touches obstacles that still hinder the applications of single molecules in the cellular environment.

What's it about?

A on single molecules was drawn upon experimental facts by forming the concept of "The Meaningful Time Tm" acting as a fundamental natural law of single-molecule time resultion of freely diffusing molecules in dilute liquid and live cells (3D normal and anomalous diffusion) as well as in artificial or (2D normal and anomalous diffusion). The physical law corresponds to the novel mathematical equations which we use to describe every single molecule.

It must be made clear that the underlying physics and molecular biochemistry can be modified easily but things hardly get worse when there is any trouble with the mathematics which rules the formulations. We prevailed and yet others did not.

Why is it important?

Because now it is possible to see individual macromolecules moving about in a living cell, we can study chemistry at a single-molecule level and in real life. And this is very important for chemistry because chemistry has traditionally been about studying a large number of and the effect that they have.

More information: Zeno Foldes-Papp. Individual Macromolecule Motion in a Crowded Living Cell, Current Pharmaceutical Biotechnology (2015). DOI: 10.2174/1389201016666141229103953

Provided by Bentham Science Publishers

Citation: Individual macromolecule motion in a crowded living cell (2016, February 22) retrieved 11 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2016-02-individual-macromolecule-motion-crowded-cell.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Researchers monitor the folding of an RNA hairpin in a living cell
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)