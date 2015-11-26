November 26, 2015

Noted oceanographer John Knauss dies at 90

A former administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration whose work is credited with highlighting the fragility of the world's oceans, has died. John A. Knauss was 90.

The University of Rhode Island, where Knauss founded a graduate program in oceanography, confirmed his death. The school said in a statement that Knauss died peacefully at his home in Saunderstown, Rhode Island, on Nov. 19. No cause of death was given.

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse and URI President David Dooley said Knauss played a in underscoring the importance of the planet's seas. Whitehouse called him "a visionary leader and a brilliant scientist."

Knauss also served as undersecretary for oceans and atmosphere in the U.S. Commerce Department.

A memorial gathering was planned for Dec. 5 in Narragansett.

