November 9, 2015

Magnitude-6.2 earthquake hits off Alaska's Aleutian Islands

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake has struck off Alaska's sparsely populated Aleutian Islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor hit just after 7 a.m. Alaska time and was centered 58 miles southeast of Atka.

Agency geophysicist Don Blakeman says the quake was about 6 miles deep. He says that when quakes are that shallow, they can produce more problems, but he doesn't expect much damage because so few people live in the area.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says there have been no reports of damage or of the quake even being felt.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says a tsunami is not expected.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Magnitude-6.2 earthquake hits off Alaska's Aleutian Islands (2015, November 9) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-magnitude-earthquake-alaska-aleutian-islands.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Magnitude-6.7 quake strikes remote area off Alaska coast
30 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)