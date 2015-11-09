Magnitude-6.2 earthquake hits off Alaska's Aleutian Islands

A magnitude-6.2 earthquake has struck off Alaska's sparsely populated Aleutian Islands.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the temblor hit just after 7 a.m. Alaska time and was centered 58 miles southeast of Atka.

Agency geophysicist Don Blakeman says the quake was about 6 miles deep. He says that when quakes are that shallow, they can produce more problems, but he doesn't expect much damage because so few people live in the area.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says there have been no reports of damage or of the quake even being felt.

The National Tsunami Warning Center says a tsunami is not expected.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.