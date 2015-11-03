November 3, 2015

UN food security expert warns about impact of climate change

A U.N. expert is warning that more extreme weather, higher temperatures, floods, droughts and rising sea levels linked to climate change are threatening people's access to food over the long term.

Hilal Elver, the U.N. special rapporteur on "the right to food," predicts the from on agriculture could subject another 600 million people to malnutrition by 2080.

In a statement on Tuesday before a U.N. climate conference in Paris starting Nov. 30, she recommended a shift from large-scale, industrial agriculture to "agro-ecology" that supports the local food movement, small-scale farmers and the environment.

Most climate scientists say the climate is changing largely because of the buildup of heat-trapping gases from the burning of coal, oil and gas. Some public officials and a few climate scientists disagree.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: UN food security expert warns about impact of climate change (2015, November 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-food-expert-impact-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

USDA chief: Climate change already hurting farmers
17 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (0)