November 25, 2015

Dietary restriction gives fruit flies a rhythm for a long life

by Buck Institute for Research on Aging

fruit fly
Drosophila sp fly. Credit: Muhammad Mahdi Karim / Wikipedia. GNU Free Documentation License, Version 1.2

Dietary restriction enhances the expression of the circadian clock genes in the peripheral tissue of fruit flies, according to research from the Kapahi lab at the Buck Institute. Publishing in Cell Metabolism, the researchers show that dietary restriction, induced by reducing protein in the diet, increased the amplitude of circadian clocks and enhanced the cycles of fat breakdown and fat synthesis. This improvement in fat metabolism may be a key mechanism in explaining why dietary restriction extends lifespan in several species, including the flies in this study.

The research also presents a tantalizing possibility for humans eager to take a drug that would allow them to reap the health benefits of without going on an extreme diet. When scientists genetically altered the flies to boost clock function the animals lived longer, even when they ate whatever they wanted to. On the other hand, disrupting the clocks, either genetically or by keeping the flies under constant light, made the animals irresponsive to the beneficial effects of dietary restriction.

"More than 10-15% of the genome is under circadian control, especially genes which regulate processes involving cellular repair and metabolism," said senior scientist and Buck professor Pankaj Kapahi, PhD. "Every cell has a clock and the action of clocks in peripheral tissues, fat, intestines, kidneys—plays an important role in modulating metabolism and thereby mediating lifespan extension via dietary restriction."

Previous work from the Kapahi lab showed that flies on a lifespan-extending Spartan diet exhibited an enhanced turnover of triglycerides. This new work, also led by Buck assistant research professor Subhash D. Katewa, PhD, suggests a role for timeless, a gene, in the cycling of specific medium chain triglycerides under dietary restriction. "The role of medium chain triglycerides in aging and regulation of clock functions is not clear, however dietary medium chain triglycerides have been associated with weight loss and improved healthspan in both humans and mice," said Katewa, noting current consumer interest in coconut oil which is rich in medium chain triglycerides. "Our work demonstrates for the first time that medium chain triglyceride synthesis in animals is under nutritional and circadian control," he said. "If we want to modulate the effects of nutrient manipulation on and aging then targeting the activity of peripheral circadian clocks gives us a way to achieve that goal."

"Circadian rhythms, which impact many behaviors like sleep or cellular processes like metabolism, tend to dampen with age," said Kapahi. "The metabolic rhythms of flies on dietary restriction maintain a remarkable robustness as they age, which we think helps them live longer. It is exciting to contemplate how this mechanism might be exploited for human health."

More information: Peripheral circadian clocks mediate dietary restriction dependent changes in lifespan and fat metabolism in Drosophila, Cell Metabolism, CELL-METABOLISM-D-15-00087R3

Journal information: Cell Metabolism

Provided by Buck Institute for Research on Aging

Citation: Dietary restriction gives fruit flies a rhythm for a long life (2015, November 25) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-11-dietary-restriction-fruit-flies-rhythm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Physical activity needed in order to reap benefits of dietary restriction
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)