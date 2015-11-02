November 2, 2015

Alan Alda issues latest science challenge: What is sound?

Alan Alda says he's "all ears" for scientists to answer a question for him and 11-year-old children around the world: What is sound?

That's the challenge being posed in the 2016 "Flame Challenge" contest, which asks to explain complicated concepts in ways young people can understand.

Stony Brook University announced the challenge on Monday. The actor teaches at the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at the Long Island school.

The TV and film star started the challenge in 2011, which has explained time, color, and of course, what is a flame.

Scientists have until Jan. 19 to submit entries in either written or video form. Eleven-year-olds will judge the entries.

The winner in each format gets $1,000.

