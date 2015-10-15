October 15, 2015

Dolphins, sea lions found dead on Mexico island

A picture released by the Federal Prosecutor for Environmental Protection (PROFEPA) shows a dead dolphin near Altamura Island on October 15, 2015

Four sea lions, 11 sea turtles and 21 dolphins have mysteriously turned up dead on an island in northwestern Mexico, sparking an investigation, authorities said Thursday.

The animals were found on Altamura Island, Sinaloa state, in the Gulf of California, according to the federal prosecutor's office for environmental protection (Profepa).

Profepa said in a statement that inspectors, park rangers and other experts were dispatched along 42 kilometers (26 miles) of coast to investigate the "unusual event."

They will collect evidence to figure out how the animals died, the statement said.

