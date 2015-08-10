August 10, 2015

Is she pregnant? DC zoo says panda's hormones are rising

Officials say the hormone levels of the Washington's National Zoo's adult female panda are rising, but they don't know whether she is pregnant.

The Smithsonian announced Monday that the hormone levels of panda Mei Xiang (may-SHONG) began a secondary rise July 20. Officials say that means that within 30 to 50 days, she will have a cub or experience the end of a "pseudo-pregnancy."

Mei Xiang had five pseudo-pregnancies between 2007 and 2012.

Zoo officials have said panda pregnancies can be difficult to detect because a female panda's hormones and behavior are the same whether she's pregnant or not.

Mei Xiang was artificially inseminated in the spring. If she's pregnant, it would be her third cub. One of her cubs, Bao Bao, is a popular resident at the National Zoo.

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Is she pregnant? DC zoo says panda's hormones are rising (2015, August 10) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-pregnant-dc-zoo-panda-hormones.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

National Zoo keeping watch for panda pregnancy
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)