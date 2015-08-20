August 20, 2015

Fire in Paris at one of Europe's biggest science museums (Update)

Scores of firefighters on Thursday fought a blaze at Paris' Cite des Sciences, one of the biggest science museums in Europe.

Two firefighters were slightly injured before the flames were doused, but there was no damage to museum exhibits, the fire brigade said.

"The fire is completely under control. There is no risk of it spreading," spokesman Gabriel Plus told AFP.

The fire broke out before dawn in a building that was being decorated, and took five hours before being quenched.

Smoke and flames damaged an area of 10,000 square metres (107,000 square feet), ravaging a 110-million-euro ($122 million) scheme to turn the building into an area for shops.

The fire alarm system was not operational because of the work, said Plus.

Around 30 fire trucks and 120 firefighters were sent to the scene. Two fighters were treated after being overcome by intense heat.

The heat was so fierce that firefighting teams were only able to work for 20 minutes at a time before having to be rotated.

Around 50 firefighters remained on the scene by late morning.

The Cite des Sciences is more a science learning centre for the general public than a traditional museum.

Located in northeastern Paris in the Parc de Villette, on the site of the city's former slaughterhouses, the complex draws around five million people a year.

The museum comprises four huge cube-shaped buildings.

The fire occurred in a cube that was being fitted out for shopping.

Called "Vill Up," it was was due to open on October 15.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Fire in Paris at one of Europe's biggest science museums (Update) (2015, August 20) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-paris-europe-biggest-science-museums.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Ibiza battles biggest wildfire in its history
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Who is your favorite Jazz musician and what is your favorite song?

19 hours ago

Favorite Mashups - All Your Favorites in One Place

20 hours ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

23 hours ago

Favorite songs (cont.)

Sep 10, 2024

Biographies, history, personal accounts

Sep 9, 2024

When streets were lit by gas lights

Sep 9, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)