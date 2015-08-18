August 18, 2015

'Half a million ants march in Germany' for protection of Amazon rainforest

Leafcutter ants run on a leaf, in which the words, &quot;Merkel Help!&quot; in German were carved by the environmental organizat
Leafcutter ants run on a leaf, in which the words, "Merkel Help!" in German were carved by the environmental organization World Wide Fund for Nature, on August 18, 2015 at the zoo in Cologne, to bring attention to the preservation of the rainforest

Half a million ants were enlisted at a German zoo Tuesday by ecologists from the conservation group WWF to call for the protection of the Amazon rainforest, ahead of a trip by Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel to Brazil.

At what the group described as a demonstration, leafcutter ants—a species indigenous to the world's biggest forest—were seen carrying leaves bearing slogans cut out by WWF activists such as "Save the Amazon" and "Help, Merkel".

The action organised by the zoo in Cologne aims at calling on the German leader to push for the protection of the Amazon when she meets Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff on Thursday.

"The German government should use this meeting to redouble collective efforts at protecting the Amazon tropical forest," said Christoph Heinrich, a board member of WWF Germany.

The Amazon, the largest forest in the world, has been slowly eaten away by deforestation as well as .

© 2015 AFP

Citation: 'Half a million ants march in Germany' for protection of Amazon rainforest (2015, August 18) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-million-ants-germany-amazon-rainforest.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Brazil to inventory Amazon rainforest trees
22 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)