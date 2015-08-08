August 8, 2015

Hong Kong swelters on hottest day in history

Tourists take pictures of haze over Hong Kong on January 9, 2014
Tourists take pictures of haze over Hong Kong on January 9, 2014

Hong Kong on Saturday recorded its hottest day since authorities began taking temperature readings 130 years ago, due to the influence of a nearby typhoon.

The daily maximum hit 36.3 degrees Celsius, the Hong Kong Observatory said, with higher temperatures recorded in some parts of the city earlier in the day.

A layer of haze hung over the metropolis of seven million, as people wielding electric fans and umbrellas tried in vain to beat the boiling heat.

"This is a new record," a Hong Kong Observatory spokesman told AFP.

"Today, the recorded daily maximum... was 36.3 degrees Celsius," he said, adding that the previous hottest days on record occurred in 1900 and 1990, when a temperature of 36.1 degrees Celsius was recorded.

The former British colony began officially recording temperatures in 1885.

"Under the influence of the outer subsiding air of Typhoon Soudelor, it was very hot over the territory," the said on its website, urging people outdoors to "drink plenty of water".

Typhoon Soudelor ripped up trees and triggered landslides in Taiwan, and knocked out power to 1.5 million homes, before churning towards China.

Taiwanese authorities said four people had died in the storm, including a firefighter in southern Pintung county and a man in the coastal town of Suao who was hit by a falling billboard.

© 2015 AFP

Citation: Hong Kong swelters on hottest day in history (2015, August 8) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-08-hong-kong-swelters-hottest-day.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

NASA sees heavy rainfall in Super Typhoon Soudelor
82 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does crude oil seep out of the ground on this beautiful Caribbean Island?

Sep 7, 2024

Should We Be Planting More Trees?

Sep 7, 2024

The Secrets of Prof. Verschure's Rosetta Stones

Sep 5, 2024

Alaska - Pedersen Glacier: Landslide Triggered Tsunami

Aug 23, 2024

Iceland warming up again - quakes swarming

Aug 23, 2024

Shiveluch Volcano erupts on Kamchatka peninsula

Aug 18, 2024

More from Earth Sciences

Load comments (2)