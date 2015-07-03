July 3, 2015

Heaven scent: Finding may help restore fragrance to roses

byMalcolm Ritter

Heaven scent: Finding may help restore fragrance to roses
This Thursday, Feb. 26, 2015 file photo shows roses during preparations for the Philadelphia Flower Show at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia. A study of roses that have a strong scent revealed a previously unknown chemical process in their petals that is key to their fragrance. Experts said the finding might let scientists restore a pleasing scent to rose varieties that have lost it because of breeding for traits like color or longevity. Results are reported in a study released Thursday, July 2, 2015 by the journal Science. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Shakespeare said a rose by any other name would smell as sweet. In fact, many kinds of roses today have little fragrance. But a new discovery might change that.

A study of roses that do have a strong scent revealed a previously unknown chemical process in their petals. It's key to their alluring odor.

Experts said the finding might let scientists restore a pleasing scent to varieties that have lost it because of breeding for traits like color or longevity.

French scientists identified a gene that's far more active in a heavily scented kind of rose than in a type with little odor. This gene, which produces an enzyme, revealed the odor-producing process.

Results are reported in a study released Thursday by the journal Science.

Dr. Sylvie Baudino explains the research involved in finding the enzyme responsible for scent in roses. The rose footage is from two gardens in Washington, D.C. Credit: AAAS/ Carla Schaffer
Heaven scent: Finding may help restore fragrance to roses
Extraction of rose petals. Credit: A. Cheziere / Université Jean Monnet

More information: "Biosynthesis of monoterpene scent compounds in roses," www.sciencemag.org/lookup/doi/ … 1126/science.aab0696

Journal information: Science

© 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Heaven scent: Finding may help restore fragrance to roses (2015, July 3) retrieved 12 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2015-07-heaven-scent-fragrance-roses.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Video: Why do roses smell so sweet?
596 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Epothilone B study connected to 'Hard Problem of Consciousness' Model

Sep 9, 2024

Any stereo audio learning resources for other languages?

Sep 8, 2024

Too much fluoride might lower IQ in kids?

Sep 6, 2024

The predictive brain (Stimulus-Specific Error Prediction Neurons)

Sep 1, 2024

Any suggestions to dampen the sounds of a colostomy bag?

Aug 31, 2024

Will cryosleep ever be a reality?

Aug 30, 2024

More from Biology and Medical

Load comments (0)