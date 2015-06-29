June 29, 2015

'Cause unknown' in SpaceX rocket blast

Space X's Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from space launch complex 40 at Cape Canaveral, Florida, on June 28, 2015
SpaceX came up empty Monday in its search to figure out why an unmanned Falcon 9 rocket exploded minutes after blasting off from a NASA launchpad with a load of space-bound cargo.

The US-made , which was carrying 4,000 pounds (1,800 kilograms) of supplies aboard the Dragon ship, blew up in a cloud of smoke on Sunday, raining down in pieces over the Atlantic Ocean and Florida coast.

"Cause still unknown after several thousand engineering-hours of review," CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter early Monday.

He said experts were now focusing on the final milliseconds of the flight in order to determine a cause.

The rocket failure was the third in a series of cargo disasters in the past eight months.

In October, US company Orbital's Antares rocket exploded after launch from Virginia, and in April, Russia lost contact with its Progress cargo ship shortly after liftoff.

