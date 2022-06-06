Violence and Gender is the first and only peer-reviewed journal focusing on the understanding, prediction, and prevention of acts of violence. The Journal is the international forum for the critical examination of biological, genetic, behavioral, psychological, racial, ethnic, and cultural factors as they relate to the gender of perpetrators of violence. Through peer-reviewed research, roundtable discussions, case studies, and other original content, Violence and Gender explores the difficult issues that are vital to threat assessment and prevention of the epidemic of violence.

Publisher Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. publishers Website http://www.liebertpub.com/overview/violence-and-gender/620/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA