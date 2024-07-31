STEM CELLS, a peer reviewed journal published monthly, provides a forum for prompt publication of original investigative papers and concise reviews. STEM CELLS is read and written by clinical and basic scientists whose expertise encompasses the rapidly expanding fields of stem and progenitor cell biology. STEM CELLS welcomes original articles and concise reviews describing basic laboratory investigations of stem cells and the translation of their clinical aspects of characterization and manipulation from the bench to patient care. The journal covers all aspects of stem cells embryonic stem cells/induced pluripotent stem cells; tissue-specific stem cells; stem cell technology: epigenetics, genomics, proteomics, and metabonomics; cancer stem cells; translational and clinical research; and regenerative medicine.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1002/(ISSN)1549-4918

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA