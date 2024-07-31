STEM CELLS, a peer reviewed journal published monthly, provides a forum for prompt publication of original investigative papers and concise reviews. STEM CELLS is read and written by clinical and basic scientists whose expertise encompasses the rapidly expanding fields of stem and progenitor cell biology. STEM CELLS welcomes original articles and concise reviews describing basic laboratory investigations of stem cells and the translation of their clinical aspects of characterization and manipulation from the bench to patient care. The journal covers all aspects of stem cells embryonic stem cells/induced pluripotent stem cells; tissue-specific stem cells; stem cell technology: epigenetics, genomics, proteomics, and metabonomics; cancer stem cells; translational and clinical research; and regenerative medicine.

AI spots healthy stem cells quickly and accurately

Stem cell therapy is at the cutting edge of regenerative medicine, but until now researchers and clinicians have had to painstakingly evaluate stem cell quality by looking at each cell individually under a microscope. Now, ...

From skin to brain: Stem cells without genetic modification

A discovery, several years in the making, by a University at Buffalo research team has proven that adult skin cells can be converted into neural crest cells (a type of stem cell) without any genetic modification, and that ...

Stem cells also rust

Oxygen in the air is well known to cause damaging rust on cars through a process known as oxidation. Similarly, a research group at Lund University in Sweden, has now identified that certain cells during embryonic development ...

New way out: Researchers show how stem cells exit bloodstream

Researchers at North Carolina State University have discovered that therapeutic stem cells exit the bloodstream in a different manner than was previously thought. This process, dubbed angiopellosis by the researchers, has ...

