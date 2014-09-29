JARO is a peer-reviewed journal that publishes research findings from disciplines related to otolaryngology and communications sciences, including hearing and balance. JARO welcomes submissions describing original experimental research that investigates the mechanisms underlying problems of basic or clinical significance. Clinical case studies, pharmaceutical screens and methods papers are not encouraged unless they include significant new findings as well. Commentaries and reviews are published at the discretion of the editorial board; consult the editor-in-chief before submitting. Accepted papers are copyedited and rapidly published in Online First before being bundled in an online issue (six per year) with notification to alerts subscribers.

Publisher Springer Website http://link.springer.com/journal/10162

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA