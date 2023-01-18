The Journal of Renewable Sustainable Energy is a peer-reviewed, online-only, open access, scientific journal published by the American Institute of Physics covering all areas of renewable and sustainable energy-related fields that apply to the physical science and engineering communities. Online submissions are posted daily and organized into bimonthly issues. The journal was established in 2009. The editors in chief are P. Craig Taylor (Colorado School of Mines) and John A. Turner (National Renewable Energy Laboratory).

Publisher
American Institute of Physics
Country
United States
History
2009-present
Website
http://jrse.aip.org

