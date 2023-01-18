The Journal of Renewable Sustainable Energy is a peer-reviewed, online-only, open access, scientific journal published by the American Institute of Physics covering all areas of renewable and sustainable energy-related fields that apply to the physical science and engineering communities. Online submissions are posted daily and organized into bimonthly issues. The journal was established in 2009. The editors in chief are P. Craig Taylor (Colorado School of Mines) and John A. Turner (National Renewable Energy Laboratory).

Publisher American Institute of Physics Country United States History 2009-present Website http://jrse.aip.org

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA