Journal of Organometallic Chemistry is published by Elsevier. Its main focus is organometallic chemistry. The Journal of Organometallic Chemistry targets original papers dealing with theoretical aspects, structural chemistry, synthesis, physical and chemical properties (including reaction mechanisms), and practical applications of organometallic compounds.

Publisher Elsevier History 1964 Website http://www.elsevier.com/locate/inca/504090 Impact factor 2.347 (2009)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA