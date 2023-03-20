The Journal of Nutrition is one of two academic journals published by the American Society for Nutrition. It is freely accessible to the public after a 12 month embargo. It was started in 1928 and has an impact factor of 3.77, making it the 3rd among peer-reviewed journals in ISI s nutrition and dietetic category.

