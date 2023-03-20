The Journal of Nutrition is one of two academic journals published by the American Society for Nutrition. It is freely accessible to the public after a 12 month embargo. It was started in 1928 and has an impact factor of 3.77, making it the 3rd among peer-reviewed journals in ISI s nutrition and dietetic category.

Publisher
American Society for Nutrition
Website
http://jn.nutrition.org
Impact factor
3.77 ()

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Nutrition

Professor explains importance of animals in global food security

Larry Reynolds, University Distinguished Professor of animal sciences, and colleagues from around the country, recently published "Importance of Animals in Agricultural Sustainability and Food Security" in the Journal of ...

Environment

May 21, 2015

0

14