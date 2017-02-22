The Journal of Micromechanics and Microengineering is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that covers all aspects of microelectromechanical systems, devices and structures, as well as micromechanics, microengineering, and microfabrication. The editor-in-chief is Mark G. Allen (Georgia Institute of Technology).
The journal had a 2010 impact factor of 2.276 for 2010, according to the Journal Citation Reports. It is indexed in Inspec, PASCAL, Current Contents/Engineering Computing and Technology, Science Citation Index, Chemical Abstracts, Mass Spectrometry Bulletin, Engineering Index/Compendex, Applied Mechanics Reviews, and VINITI Database RAS.
- Publisher
- IOP Publishing
- Country
- United Kingdom
- History
- 1991–present
- Website
- http://iopscience.org/jmm
- Impact factor
-
2.276
(2010)
