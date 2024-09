Journal of Management (JOM), peer-reviewed and published bi-monthly, is committed to publishing scholarly empirical and theoretical research articles that have a high impact on the management field as a whole. JOM encourages new ideas or new perspectives on existing research. Manuscripts that are suitable for publication in JOM cover domains such as business strategy and policy, entrepreneurship, human resource management, organizational behavior, organizational theory, and research methods.

Publisher SAGE Website http://jom.sagepub.com/ Impact factor 6.862 (2014)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA