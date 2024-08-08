Consistently highly ranked in the Management section ISI Journal Citation Reports, the Journal of Management Studies (JMS) is a globally respected journal with a long established history of innovation and excellence in management research. International in scope and readership, the JMS is a multidisciplinary journal, publishing articles on organization theory and behaviour, strategic and human resource management - from empirical studies and theoretical developments to practical applications.
- Publisher
- Wiley
- Website
- http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1467-6486
- Impact factor
-
4.255
(2011)
