Consistently highly ranked in the Management section ISI Journal Citation Reports, the Journal of Management Studies (JMS) is a globally respected journal with a long established history of innovation and excellence in management research. International in scope and readership, the JMS is a multidisciplinary journal, publishing articles on organization theory and behaviour, strategic and human resource management - from empirical studies and theoretical developments to practical applications.

Journal of Management Studies

How leaders respond when confronted with mortality

Recent research has found that when confronted with the idea of death during the COVID-19 pandemic, some leaders chose to take shortcuts for personal gain, while others stepped up with a selfless and caring attitude.

Social Sciences

Jan 29, 2024

0

1

How to start a successful innovation ecosystem

The emergence of informal voluntary organizations capable of triggering "coopetition" where sheer competition and poor resource management prevailed, can be the key to tackling the hurdles that prevent the establishment of ...

Social Sciences

Dec 27, 2023

0

2

Sanctions on Russia's businesses haven't worked, says study

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Western governments implemented a suite of sanctions on Russian businesses, escalating the sanctions they implemented following Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014. The goal ...

Economics & Business

Jun 5, 2023

1

35

How anti-Asian racism manifested at work in the pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic challenged any notion that Asian Americans are a privileged, white-adjacent group skirting above racism. To more fully understand how COVID-19 affected the racial dynamics experienced by Asian professionals ...

Social Sciences

May 16, 2023

0

1

Innovation projects can reinvent the UN

Researchers at the University of Geneva (UNIGE) demonstrate that innovative projects spearheaded by United Nations (UN) country offices are remodeling the institution and expanding its role. Digital initiatives, particularly ...

Social Sciences

Jun 9, 2021

0

3

