The Journal of Experimental Medicine is a peer-reviewed academic journal published by the Rockefeller University Press that publishes research papers and commentaries on the physiological, pathological, and molecular mechanisms that encompass the host response to disease. The journal prioritizes studies on intact organisms and has made a commitment to publishing studies on human subjects. Topics covered include immunology, inflammation, infectious disease, hematopoiesisas, cancer, stem cells and vascular biology. The JEM is second highest (based on impact factor) among the journals that publish basic research articles from all fields of biomedicine. Among all biomedical journals (specialized or nonspecialized) JEM stands among the top 10. The JEM was founded in 1896 at the Johns Hopkins School of Medicine by William H. Welch, the school’s founder and also the first president of the Board of Scientific Directors of the Rockefeller Institute (since re-named the Rockefeller University). From its inception, Welch edited the journal by himself—even editing manuscripts while attending baseball games—and he eventually found that it placed too heavy a burden on his time. By March 1902, the

Publisher
Rockefeller University Press
Country
United States
History
1896–present
Website
http://www.jem.org/
Impact factor
14.776 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Experimental Medicine

Cell-analysis technique could combat tuberculosis

A new method that analyzes how individual immune cells react to the bacteria that cause tuberculosis could pave the way for new vaccine strategies against this deadly disease, and provide insights into fighting other infectious ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 22, 2021

0

281

Aged DNA may activate genes differently

Grey hair, wisdom, and wrinkles on our skin mark us as we age, but it's the more subtle changes beneath the surface that make us old. Now, researchers have discovered that our chromosomes also wrinkle with age, changing how ...

Biotechnology

Oct 31, 2017

0

234