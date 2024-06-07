The Journal of Controlled Release is a bimonthly peer-reviewed medical journal and the official journal of the Controlled Release Society. The journal contains papers detailing research involving the controlled release and delivery of drugs and other biologically active agents. Announcements and reports of future meetings pertaining to the activities of the Controlled Release Society are also included. The journal is abstracted and indexed in BIOSIS Previews, CAB Abstracts, Chemical Abstracts, Current Contents/Life Sciences, EMBASE, MEDLINE, Science Citation Index, and Scopus.

Using starch as a novel drug transporter

A special type of starch could soon be used as an excipient in medicine to improve the treatment of patients. A research team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU) has discovered that it makes a suitable drug ...

Aug 22, 2023

A new nanoparticle to act at the heart of cells

How can a drug be delivered exactly where it is needed, while limiting the risk of side effects? The use of nanoparticles to encapsulate a drug to protect it and the body until it reaches its point of action is being increasingly ...

Nov 9, 2022

Efficient nanovaccine delivery system boosts cellular immunity

Cancer immunotherapies, such as immune checkpoint inhibition therapy, have been attracting attention in recent years as new methods for treating cancer. However, immune checkpoint inhibition therapy is only effective in 20%–30% ...

Oct 31, 2022

