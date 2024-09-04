The Journal of Applied Ecology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing research in all areas of environmental management. It began publication in 1964 and is the third oldest journal of the British Ecological Society (after the Journal of Ecology and the Journal of Animal Ecology). It is available both in print and online. The journal publishes the following types of papers:

Publisher Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the British Ecological Society Country United Kingdom History 1964-present Website http://www.journalofappliedecology.org Impact factor 4.970 (2010)

