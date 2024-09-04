The Journal of Applied Ecology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal publishing research in all areas of environmental management. It began publication in 1964 and is the third oldest journal of the British Ecological Society (after the Journal of Ecology and the Journal of Animal Ecology). It is available both in print and online. The journal publishes the following types of papers:

Publisher
Wiley-Blackwell on behalf of the British Ecological Society
Country
United Kingdom
History
1964-present
Website
http://www.journalofappliedecology.org
Impact factor
4.970 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Journal of Applied Ecology

Organic farms can double plant diversity—but only with time

It takes a long time, up to several decades, before the benefits of organic farming take full effect on land that was previously cultivated conventionally, a new study from Lund University suggests. After thirty years, the ...

Ecology

Sep 2, 2024

7

21

A window of opportunity for climate and biodiversity

The world is facing unparalleled changes in climatic conditions and drastic loss of biological diversity, putting humanity at risk. The breakdown of the Earth's climate and the rapid loss of wildlife are intertwined, yet ...

Environment

Aug 22, 2024

0

13

How does organic farming benefit honey bees?

Organic farming and flower strips promote the health of honey bees. In their vicinity, colonies grow stronger and are generally healthier. This is most likely because the insects have a diverse and continuous food supply ...

Ecology

Aug 21, 2024

0

46

page 1 from 36