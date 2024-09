International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health (ISSN 1660-4601; CODEN: IJERGQ; ISSN 1661-7827 for printed edition) is an interdisciplinary, peer-reviewed, open access journal published semimonthly online by MDPI. It covers Environmental Sciences and Engineering, Public Health, Environmental Health, Occupational Hygiene, Health Economic and Global Health Research, etc.

Publisher MDPI Website https://www.mdpi.com/journal/ijerph

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA