Inorganic Chemistry is a biweekly peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society since 1962. It covers research in all areas of inorganic chemistry. Its 2010 impact factor is 4.325. Inorganic Chemistry is abstracted and indexed in Chemical Abstracts Service, Scopus, EBSCOhost, Thomson-Gale, ProQuest, PubMed, Web of Science, and SwetsWise. The current editor-in-chief is Richard Eisenberg.

Publisher American Chemical Society Country United States History 1962-present Website http://pubs.acs.org/journals/inocaj/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA