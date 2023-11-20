Inorganic Chemistry is a biweekly peer-reviewed scientific journal published by the American Chemical Society since 1962. It covers research in all areas of inorganic chemistry. Its 2010 impact factor is 4.325. Inorganic Chemistry is abstracted and indexed in Chemical Abstracts Service, Scopus, EBSCOhost, Thomson-Gale, ProQuest, PubMed, Web of Science, and SwetsWise. The current editor-in-chief is Richard Eisenberg.

Publisher
American Chemical Society
Country
United States
History
1962-present
Website
http://pubs.acs.org/journals/inocaj/

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Inorganic Chemistry

Superhard material synthesis made cheaper

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from Tomsk Polytechnic University have proposed an efficient and inexpensive way to synthesize superhard tungsten boride, used in drilling and other industrial technologies. The research ...

Materials Science

May 12, 2022

0

42

Researchers discover new organic conductor

Salts are far more complicated than the food seasoning—they can even act as electrical conductors, shuttling current through systems. Extremely well studied and understood, the electrical properties of salts were first ...

Materials Science

Mar 25, 2021

1

8

page 1 from 6