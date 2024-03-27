Human Relations is a monthly peer-reviewed academic journal covering original research on social relationships at and around work and organizational forms, practices, and processes that affect the nature, structure, and conditions of work and work organizations. The journal is published by SAGE Publications on behalf of the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations (London). The journal was established in 1947 by the Tavistock Institute and the Research Center for Group Dynamics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Human Relations aims to advance the understanding of social relationships at and around work through theoretical development and empirical investigation. The journal publishes papers which may contribute to the knowledge of social relationships at work and work organizations. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 1.701, ranking it 10th out of 84 journals in the category "Social Sciences, Interdisciplinary". and 55th out of 144 journals in the category "Management"

Website http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal201666

