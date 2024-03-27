Human Relations is a monthly peer-reviewed academic journal covering original research on social relationships at and around work and organizational forms, practices, and processes that affect the nature, structure, and conditions of work and work organizations. The journal is published by SAGE Publications on behalf of the Tavistock Institute of Human Relations (London). The journal was established in 1947 by the Tavistock Institute and the Research Center for Group Dynamics at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Human Relations aims to advance the understanding of social relationships at and around work through theoretical development and empirical investigation. The journal publishes papers which may contribute to the knowledge of social relationships at work and work organizations. According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 1.701, ranking it 10th out of 84 journals in the category "Social Sciences, Interdisciplinary". and 55th out of 144 journals in the category "Management"

Publisher
SAGE Publications
History
1947-present
Website
http://www.sagepub.com/journalsProdDesc.nav?prodId=Journal201666
Impact factor
1.701 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Human Relations

Māori scientists work 'cultural double-shifts'

Māori scientists face the double challenge of undertaking innovative research while also being expected to raise the cultural capacity of their organizations and the science system.

Social Sciences

Apr 15, 2021

1

2

No second chance to make trusting first impression, or is there?

In business, as in life, it is important to make a good first impression and according to research at the University of New Hampshire a positive initial trust interaction can be helpful in building a lasting trust relationship. ...

Social Sciences

Mar 3, 2021

1

28

Humble pie: Soul food for the best leaders

When it comes to the best leaders, a slice of humble pie might be just what the CEO ordered, as research from the University of South Australia shows that humility is a critical leadership trait for cultivating cohesive, ...

Social Sciences

Feb 22, 2021

0

5

page 1 from 4