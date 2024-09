GENETICS, published by the non-profit scientific society Genetics Society of America, is a peer-reviewed, peer-edited journal that publishes original research in genetics and genomics. GENETICS publishes empirical studies of organisms ranging from microbes to humans, as well as theoretical work.

Publisher Genetics Society of America Country United States History 1916--present Website http://www.genetics.org Impact factor 3.889 (2009)

