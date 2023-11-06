GCB Bioenergy exists to promote understanding of the interface between biological sciences and the production of fuels directly from plants, algae and waste. All aspects of current and potential biofuel production, from forestry, crop production, enzymatic deconstruction and microbial fuel synthesis to implications for biodiversity, ecosystem services, economics, policy and global change will be included. Papers do not need to have a global change component for consideration for publication.

Maps reveal biochar's potential for mitigating climate change

Biochar, a charcoal made from heating discarded organic materials such as crop residues, offers a path to lowering atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) at a time when climate scientists warn that urgent action is needed limit ...

Earth Sciences

Nov 6, 2023

What happens to switchgrass when food reserves are depleted?

As potential for biofuel, switchgrass is a perennial plant that is of great interest to researchers. Scientists from the MSU-DOE Plant Research Laboratory Walker lab are looking at how these plants regrow, even when regrowing ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 23, 2023

The good and bad uses of biomass for California

As California works to meet climate and air quality goals, a key to the transition will come from biomass, which is renewable organic material from plants and animals.

Plants & Animals

Oct 11, 2023

Understanding greenhouse gases in oil palm plantations

The rapid spread of oil palm plantations and associated high use of fertilizer raises concerns about the emission of nitrous oxide (N2O), a powerful greenhouse gas. A new study by an international research team led by the ...

Ecology

Oct 4, 2023

Bioenergy sorghum's roots can replenish carbon in soil

The world faces an increasing amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere and a shortage of carbon in the soil. However, bioenergy sorghum can provide meaningful relief from both problems, according to a new study by Texas ...

Agriculture

Jan 6, 2022

Plant-based jet fuel could reduce emissions by 68%

Replacing petroleum-based aviation fuel with sustainable aviation fuel derived from a type of mustard plant can reduce carbon emissions by up to 68%, according to new research from University of Georgia scientist Puneet Dwivedi.

Environment

Oct 14, 2021

