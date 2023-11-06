GCB Bioenergy exists to promote understanding of the interface between biological sciences and the production of fuels directly from plants, algae and waste. All aspects of current and potential biofuel production, from forestry, crop production, enzymatic deconstruction and microbial fuel synthesis to implications for biodiversity, ecosystem services, economics, policy and global change will be included. Papers do not need to have a global change component for consideration for publication.

Publisher Wiley Website http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/journal/10.1111/(ISSN)1757-1707 Impact factor 2.419 (2010)

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA