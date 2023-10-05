The journal publishes original research from all fields of epidemiology, as well as review articles, meta-analyses, novel hypotheses, descriptions and applications of new methods and discussions of research theory and public health policy. It is the official journal of the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology (ISEE). In 2010, EPIDEMIOLOGY had an impact factor of 5.9, ranking 4th among 140 journals in the field of public, environmental and occupational health .

Publisher
Lippincott Williams & Wilkins
Website
http://journals.lww.com/epidem/pages/default.aspx

Epidemiology

