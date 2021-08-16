Drug Delivery and Translational Research publishes research focused on such topics as designing and developing novel drug delivery systems, with a focus on their application to disease conditions; preclinical and clinical data related to drug delivery systems; short-term and long-term biocompatibility of drug delivery systems, host response; biomaterials with growth factors for stem-cell differentiation in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering; image-guided drug therapy; nanomedicine; devices for drug delivery and drug/device combination products.

Publisher Springer Website http://www.springer.com/biomed/pharmaceutical+science/journal/13346

