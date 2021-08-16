Drug Delivery and Translational Research publishes research focused on such topics as designing and developing novel drug delivery systems, with a focus on their application to disease conditions; preclinical and clinical data related to drug delivery systems; short-term and long-term biocompatibility of drug delivery systems, host response; biomaterials with growth factors for stem-cell differentiation in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering; image-guided drug therapy; nanomedicine; devices for drug delivery and drug/device combination products.

Publisher
Springer
Website
http://www.springer.com/biomed/pharmaceutical+science/journal/13346

Fighting fungal infections: Giant leaps for smart nanotech

They're roughly the same size as a coronavirus particle, and 1000 times smaller than a human hair, yet newly engineered nanoparticles developed by scientists at the University of South Australia, are punching well above their ...

Bio & Medicine

Aug 16, 2021

Gelatin nanoparticles could deliver drugs to the brain

Stroke victims could have more time to seek treatment that could reduce harmful effects on the brain, thanks to tiny blobs of gelatin that could deliver the medication to the brain noninvasively.

Bio & Medicine

Dec 24, 2014

