The Cryosphere (TC) is a not-for-profit international scientific journal dedicated to the publication and discussion of research articles, short communications, and review papers on all aspects of frozen water and ground on Earth and on other planetary bodies. The main subject areas are ice sheets and glaciers, planetary ice bodies, permafrost, river and lake ice, seasonal snow cover, sea ice, remote sensing, numerical modelling, in situ and laboratory studies of the above and including studies of the interaction of the cryosphere with the rest of the climate system.

Publisher
European Geosciences Union
Website
https://www.the-cryosphere.net/

Study reports enormous ice loss from Greenland glacier

Ground-based measuring devices and aircraft radar operated in the far northeast of Greenland show how much ice the 79° N-Glacier is losing. According to measurements conducted by the Alfred Wegener Institute, the thickness ...

Earth Sciences

Mar 22, 2024

0

2945

Glacier Loss Day indicates record breaking glacier melt

The Hintereisferner, located at the back of the Tyrolean Ötztal, has been closely monitored for more than 100 years, and there have been continuous records of its mass balance since 1952. This makes it one of the best-studied ...

Earth Sciences

Sep 19, 2023

0

19

Brunt Ice Shelf speeds up after calving of giant iceberg

Following the calving of the A-81 iceberg at the end of January 2023, the Brunt Ice Shelf is moving faster than before. It is currently moving approximately 4 meters a day towards the sea, whereas before the calving it moved ...

Earth Sciences

Sep 13, 2023

0

38

From aerial photograph to precise snow depth

You don't always need a laser—sometimes a camera will do. Researchers at the WSL Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) have now disproved the paradigm that the height of snowpack can only be accurately determined ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 18, 2023

0

1

More Arctic sea ice cracks spotted by SDGSAT-1 satellite

Based on spaceborne high-resolution thermal infrared observation, a research team from the International Research Center of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals (CBAS) and the Aerospace Information Research Institute ...

Earth Sciences

Aug 15, 2023

0

1

